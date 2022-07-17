Soccer: Keeper's gaffes keep Jubilo pinned to bottom of J-League table

Newsfrom Japan

A pair of goal-keeping mistakes by Ryuki Miura contributed to both scores in last-place Jubilo Iwata's 2-0 J-League first-division loss to FC Tokyo on Sunday. Needing a win to escape the relegation zone, Jubilo surrendered a pair of early goals at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium to remain last on 19 points with their fourth straight defeat. A fourth-minute free kick by FC Tokyo was headed straight up by a Jubilo defender and came down near the goal mouth. Miura went up to grab it but failed to prevent Tokyo defender Yasuki Kimoto from heading down for the opening score. Miura's call for a foul on Ki...