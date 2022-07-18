Baseball: Lions keep up pennant chase with win over Fighters

Sports

Aito Takeda scored a run and drove in another Monday as the Seibu Lions kept up their pursuit of the Pacific League pennant with a 5-1 comeback win over the Nippon Ham Fighters. The Lions, who started the day a half-game back from the SoftBank Hawks in the race for the PL lead, wrapped up a 2-1 series victory against the last-place Fighters at Sapporo Dome. Submarine right-hander Kaito Yoza (7-3) earned the win after throwing five innings of one-run ball, striking out one while allowing eight hits and a walk. Nippon Ham starter Takahide Ikeda (1-2) was charged with the loss. The Fighters were ...
Kyodo News

