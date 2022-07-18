Soccer: Kobe midfielder Hashimoto to join Huesca in Spanish 2nd tier

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe midfielder Kento Hashimoto is joining Huesca in the Spanish second division, the J-League top-flight club said Monday. Hashimoto joined Kobe from Russian club FC Rostov on a short-term deal in March after the 28-year-old's contract with Rostov was suspended in line with a FIFA regulation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Hashimoto scored a goal in nine J1 appearances for Kobe and was named in the Japan squad for the upcoming East Asia Football Federation E-1 Championship. "I was handed this chance (to move to Spain) all thanks to Kobe giving me the chance to play," said Ha...