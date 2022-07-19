Tokyo stocks open higher as fears over U.S. economy recede

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data helped ease concern about the country's economic outlook. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 86.84 points, or 0.32 percent, from Friday to 26,875.31. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a national holiday. The broader Topix index was up 6.32 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,898.82. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 138.25-26 yen compared with 138.08...