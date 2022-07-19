Tokyo stocks higher in morning as fears of Fed rate hike ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning as concern about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve receded after U.S. economic data last week showed consumers' inflation expectations eased in July. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 188.90 points, or 0.71 percent, from Friday to 26,977.37. The broader Topix index was up 9.35 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,901.85. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, marine transportation and nonferrous metal issues.