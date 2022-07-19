Tokyo stocks rise on easing worries over Fed's aggressive rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday, lifted by receding concerns over the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes after U.S. economic data last week showed that inflation expectations of consumers eased in July. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 173.21 points, or 0.65 percent, from Friday to 26,961.68. The broader Topix index was up 10.29 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,902.79. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, marine transportation and nonferrous metal issues.