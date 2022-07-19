Record torrential rain continues in wide areas of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Record torrential rain continued to fall in wide areas of southwestern Japan on Tuesday, prompting local authorities to issue evacuation orders for more than 480,000 people and partially disrupting public transportation. A spate of linear rainbands from late Monday through Tuesday morning brought record levels of rain in Fukuoka, Saga and Oita prefectures in the Kyushu region and Yamaguchi Prefecture on the western tip of the country's main island of Honshu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The weather agency warned of natural disasters caused by linear rainbands that could occur ...