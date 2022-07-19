Baseball: Ohtani won't pitch in All-Star Game, prioritizes next start

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani does not plan to pitch in the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and will focus on batting leadoff as the American League's starting designated hitter, the Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar said Monday. Speaking to reporters before Tuesday's Midsummer Classic, Ohtani said he wanted to skip the mound in order to keep his arm fresh for his next scheduled start for the Angels on Friday in Atlanta. "I'm pitching the first game out of the All-Star break, so I'd only have two days in between," Ohtani said. "I obviously prioritize the season over the All-Star Game." Ohtani made hist...