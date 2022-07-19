Gov't picks new BOJ board members in sign of less dovish central bank

Newsfrom Japan

The government said Tuesday it will appoint Hajime Takata, an economist who has warned of the side effects of bold monetary easing, and Naoki Tamura, a veteran banker, as board members at the Bank of Japan. Some market participants see the choice of Takata as foreshadowing a potential shift from its pursuit of powerful monetary easing that has continued in recent years before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida chooses a successor to Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term ends next April. Takata and Tamura will serve five-year terms starting Sunday. Takata, 63, will replace Goshi Kataoka, an economist ...