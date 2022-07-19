Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan down S. Korea in E-1 C'ship opener

Newsfrom Japan

Fuka Nagano struck the winner as Japan women edged past South Korea 2-1 in their East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship opener on Tuesday. The recent North Carolina Courage signing steered low into the net in the 65th minute for her first international goal after forward Riko Ueki wriggled her way through down the right flank and provided a cutback at Kashima Stadium. "I wanted one, so it was positive to get it," said Nagano, who has been wearing the No. 10 shirt since June after Arsenal's Mana Iwabuchi had surgery on both her ankles a month earlier. "I need to leave a mark, but I hop...