Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo is joining Real Sociedad from Real Madrid, his new club said Tuesday. The 21-year-old playmaker joined Real Madrid from FC Tokyo in the summer of 2019 but has been loaned out in the three years since, spending time at Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe. Real Sociedad came sixth in La Liga last season and will play in the Europa League this upcoming season. Kubo is hoping to make Japan's World Cup squad for the tournament starting in November in Qatar.