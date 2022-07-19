Soccer: Japan hammer Hong Kong on Nishimura, Soma, Machino braces

Newsfrom Japan

Japan eased past Hong Kong 6-0 to begin their East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship on Tuesday as the three starting forwards of Takuma Nishimura, Yuki Soma and Shuto Machino each hit a brace. Hajime Moriyasu called up an entirely domestic-based side for the tournament and his J-League-based players excelled in a rare chance to impress the manager with the World Cup in Qatar just four months away. The fans behind the goals at Kashima Stadium were allowed to sing chants as cheers returned to a Japan match venue for the first time since November 2019 against Venezuela, before the outbr...