Baseball: Yakult snaps 6-game losing skid with win over Yomiuri

The Central League-leading Yakult Swallows snapped a six-game losing skid Tuesday after holding onto a 5-3 win over the Yomiuri Giants. Reiji Kozawa (2-0) threw six shutout innings on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman at Jingu Stadium to outduel in-form Shosei Togo (9-4), who allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks over 5-2/3 innings. Jose Osuna doubled in the opening run in the second inning when the Swallows had their second with a Ryusei Takeoka groundout. Takeoka tripled in the fifth before scoring on a Yudai Koga double and drove in two more runs in the sixth with a bases-lo...