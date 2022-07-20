Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday supported by overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes for stronger-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings reports. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 476.72 points, or 1.77 percent, from Tuesday to 27,438.40. The broader Topix index was up 28.30 points, or 1.49 percent, at 1,931.09. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliances, rubber product and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 138.18-19 yen compared with 138.15-25 yen in New York and 137.73-75 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. ...