Tokyo stocks surge in morning on robust U.S., European shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Wednesday morning, with the Nikkei index rising over 2 percent, tracking gains in U.S. and European shares after a report that Russia will restart gas exports eased concerns over energy supply in Europe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 637.84 points, or 2.37 percent, from Tuesday to 27,599.52. The broader Topix index was up 37.08 points, or 1.95 percent, at 1,939.87. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and service industry issues.