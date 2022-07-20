Baseball: Angels' Ohtani gets 1st hit in MLB All-Star Game

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani got his first hit in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday as he went 1-for-1 with a walk to help the American League beat the National League 3-2. This is the second straight season Ohtani was chosen as a designated hitter and pitcher. Last year Ohtani was the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933. The 28-year-old Japanese did not pitch this year but served as the AL's DH and leadoff man for the exhibition at Dodger Stadium. Ohtani did not compete in the Home Run Derby, held the day before the All-Star Game. He was, how...