Tokyo Olympic organizing exec allegedly received money from sponsor

Newsfrom Japan

A member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee's executive board allegedly received a large amount of money from a sponsor of the international sports event after signing a consulting contract with it, sources close to the matter said Wednesday. The suspected payment by major business suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc. may amount to tens of millions of yen and could constitute bribery as Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, was deemed a quasi-civil servant and not permitted to accept money or gifts related to his duties. Prosecutors are investigating the flow of funds from the company in the suspected tr...