BOJ board meets amid rising prices, likely to stand pat on rates

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan will examine the rising price trend blamed on Russia's war in Ukraine and is widely expected to keep its ultralow policy rate intact during its regular two-day policy meeting from Wednesday, in a decision that is likely to keep the yen on a weakening path. The BOJ will likely revise upward its consumer inflation forecast for the current year to next March to above its target of 2 percent while cutting its economic growth projection when it releases a fresh outlook report, sources familiar with the bank's thinking have said. The Japanese central bank will likely maintain its "...