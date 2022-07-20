JAL to reassign 3,000 employees as int'l air travel struggles

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. will transfer around 3,000 employees to low-cost carrier and other non-core operations as international and business travel continue to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, company sources said Wednesday. With the transfer, the airline will focus its human resources on operations related to tourism, as demand for its domestic air services has recovered to over 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, the sources said. Besides its budget airline subsidiary Zipair Tokyo Inc., some employees will be assigned to Jalux Inc., which deals with selected merchandise sales, and its mileage prog...