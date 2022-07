Nikkei surges over 2% as global economic worries ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei stock index surged over 2 percent Wednesday after reports that Russia will likely restart energy supplies to Germany helped ease concern over the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 718.58 points, or 2.67 percent, from Tuesday at 27,680.26. The broader Topix index finished 43.65 points, or 2.29 percent, higher at 1,946.44. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and service industry issues.