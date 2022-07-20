Japan postpones decision to approve 1st domestic oral COVID-19 drug

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese health ministry panel on Wednesday postponed a decision to approve the use of an oral COVID-19 drug developed by Shionogi & Co., the second time for the decision to be delayed following a meeting last month. The deferral by members of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry panel and their decision to continue discussions came amid concerns the Japanese pharmaceutical firm was unable to demonstrate the drug's efficacy in its clinical trials. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency had said the orally administered coronavirus pill "Xocova" was not effective, noting it was "at t...