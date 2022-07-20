Japan saw over 100,000 foreign visitors in June, 3rd month in row

Newsfrom Japan

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in June exceeded 100,000 for the third consecutive month following the easing of border control measures, preliminary government data showed Wednesday. Arrivals in the month of 120,400 were more than 10 times those of June 2021, but still down 95.8 percent from the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Japan opened its doors to small-scale tours in June, but only 252 tourists entered the country in the month, it said. A further 14,580 have applied to enter the country in July or later, accordin...