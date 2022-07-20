Baseball: Rookie Mukunoki falls 1 strike short of no-hitter

Newsfrom Japan

Ren Mukunoki, the Orix Buffaloes' top draft pick last fall, allowed his only hit with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning on Wednesday in a 2-0 Pacific League win over the Nippon Ham Fighters. Nippon Ham's Ryusei Sato lined a high 2-2 slider to center to break up the rookie right-hander's bid for history at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Four no-hit shutouts have been thrown this season, tied for second most in a single Japanese pro season. Japan does not record no-hitters when a run is allowed. The 22-year-old Mukunoki (2-0) struck out 11 while walking three in his 116-pitch second pro outing. ...