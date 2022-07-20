Soccer: Messi scores as Paris Saint-Germain beat Frontale

Newsfrom Japan

Argentina international Lionel Messi scored the first-half opener as Paris Saint-Germain won the first game of their Japan tour, beating two-time defending J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 on Wednesday. Arnaud Kalimuendo scored PSG's second, near the hour mark at Tokyo's National Stadium, before Kazuya Yamamura pulled one back for Frontale in the 84th minute. All tickets for the game were sold out, including those with dinner in a VIP room that went for 1 million yen ($7,250). The announced attendance of 64,922 was the venue's largest to date. PSG will next play at Saitama Stadium agai...