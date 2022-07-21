U.S.-Japan economic "two-plus-two" ministerial talks set for July 29

Newsfrom Japan

The United States and Japan will hold their first economic "two-plus-two" dialogue involving their foreign and industry ministers on July 29 in Washington, a U.S. Commerce Department official said Wednesday. The launch of the framework was agreed upon by U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida when they held a virtual meeting in January. Its focus will be on enhancing economic security, such as through developing resilient supply chains for key items like semiconductors, amid China's growing economic clout. The meeting is timely in that both countries are "grappling ...