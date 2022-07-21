Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking, focus on BOJ decision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei index's five-day winning streak and awaited the outcome later in the day of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 100.99 points, or 0.36 percent, from Wednesday to 27,579.27. The broader Topix index was down 9.82 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,936.62. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, pharmaceutical, and securities house issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 138.41-44 yen compared with 138.21-31 yen ...