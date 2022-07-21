Tennis: Osaka and coach Fissette end working relationship

Newsfrom Japan

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has parted ways with coach Wim Fissette, who announced the split in an Instagram post. Osaka began working with the Belgian coach in 2019 and won two of her four majors -- the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open -- under his tutelage. "It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become," Fissette wrote in the post uploaded Wednesday. "She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game and to speak up for what they believe in and it's been incredible to play a part in that journey." F...