Tokyo stocks down in morning on profit-taking, eyes on BOJ meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Thursday morning on profit-taking after a five-day Nikkei index rally as investors awaited the outcome later in the day of a two-day policy meeting of the Bank of Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 22.73 points, or 0.08 percent, from Wednesday to 27,657.53. The broader Topix index was down 5.44 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,941.00. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, securities house, and insurance issues.