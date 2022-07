Newsfrom Japan

Developing and newly industrialized economies in Asia are expected to grow 4.6 percent this year, the Asian Development Bank said Thursday, downgrading its earlier forecast of a 5.2 percent expansion amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Growth in China is projected at 4.0 percent, cut from the April forecast of 5.0 percent on a prolonged lockdown in Shanghai, while India saw a downward revision to 7.2 percent growth from 7.5 percent, according to the ADB.