Tokyo stocks end higher on receding concern over global economy

Tokyo stocks erased earlier losses and ended higher Thursday on receding concern over the global economy after a report that Russia has restarted its supply of energy to Europe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 122.74 points, or 0.44 percent, from Wednesday at 27,803.00. The broader Topix index finished 4.15 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at 1,950.59. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, farm and fishery, and precision instrument issues.