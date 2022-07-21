Travel agency H.I.S. to sell shares in "Huis Ten Bosch" resort

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co. aims to sell its shares in the Dutch-themed "Huis Ten Bosch" seaside resort in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, in southwestern Japan, sources close to the matter said Thursday. The Tokyo-based company is seeing its earnings deteriorate over a prolonged slump in overseas travel due to the coronavirus pandemic and losses racked up by a subsidiary in the electricity retailing business. H.I.S. owns two-thirds of the shares in resort operator Huis Ten Bosch Co. and is expected to sell them for "tens of billions of yen" to companies such as an investment firm in ...