URGENT: Monetary easing is needed to ensure more wage growth: BOJ's Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

Monetary easing is still needed to ensure further wage growth in Japan, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Thursday, noting that the pace of increase has yet to keep pace with accelerating inflation. Speaking at a press conference after a policy meeting, Kuroda said recent rapid currency moves are undesirable and negative for the Japanese economy, after the Japanese currency hit a 24-year low against the dollar in reaction to the widening interest rate gap between Japan and the United States. Kuroda said the central bank has no plan to change its policy of achieving 2 percent inflatio...