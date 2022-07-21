China EV giant BYD to sell passenger cars in Japan from 2023

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese arm of Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. said Thursday it will begin selling passenger cars in Japan beginning 2023, with the company expected to face fierce competition from Western and domestic automakers. BYD Japan Co. announced during a press conference in Tokyo that it is planning to release an SUV, compact car and EV sedan in sequential order, but refrained from announcing a price band. "We would like to promote (the vehicles) at an accessible price range while remaining mindful of market conditions," an executive of BYD Japan said. Its SUV "Atto 3," which was released ...