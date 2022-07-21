Baseball: Takabe caps Marines' big comeback over Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Akito Takabe's RBI single capped a three-run ninth-inning rally that lifted the Lotte Marines to a 5-4 win over the Seibu Lions on Thursday. With the top five Pacific League teams packed tightly together, Lotte's win at Zozo Marine Stadium east of Tokyo kept the fourth-place Marines just 2-1/2 games back of the league-leading SoftBank Hawks. Hard-throwing right-hander Kaima Taira (1-3) took the mound in the ninth for the second-place Lions. The Marines loaded the bases and pinch-hitter Hiromi Oka tied it with a two-run single. Another walk reloaded the bases, and Takabe smashed the first pitch...