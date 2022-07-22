Tokyo stocks open lower after 6-day Nikkei rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday morning as investors locked in gains after a six-day rally of the bellwether Nikkei index. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 20.74 points, or 0.07 percent, from Thursday to 27,782.26. The broader Topix index was down 4.33 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,946.26. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by farm and fishery, marine transportation and insurance issues, while decliners included iron and steel, gas and air transportation. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 137.07-08 yen compared with 137.29-39 yen in New York ...