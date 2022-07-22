Tokyo stocks rise modestly on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose modestly Friday morning on a strong overnight showing on Wall St., although advances were capped by selling to lock in profits before the weekend. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 67.33 points, or 0.24 percent, from Thursday to 27,870.33 The broader Topix index was up 1.39 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,951.98. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation and financial issues, while decliners included gas and air transportation.