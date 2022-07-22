Nikkei rallies for 7th straight day on weak yen, firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended higher Friday for the seventh straight session, lifted by gains in some exporters on a weak yen and robust technology shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 111.66 points, or 0.40 percent, from Thursday at 27,914.66. The broader Topix index finished 5.38 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 1,955.97. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, service, and real estate issues.