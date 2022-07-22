FOCUS: Tech companies racing to prevent more kids dying in hot vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

Electronics developers and other technology companies in Japan are working to quickly roll out systems that can contribute to ending a recent spate of summertime incidents involving children being left behind in dangerously hot vehicles. Cybernetech, an electronics developer based in Nogata, Fukuoka Prefecture, is in the process of designing a system that can detect when a child has been left behind, as was the case last summer in the nearby city of Nakama, where a 5-year-old boy died of heatstroke after being left alone in a nursery school shuttle bus. The prototype has a built-in sensor that...