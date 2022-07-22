FOCUS: Tech companies racing to prevent more kids dying in hot vehicles

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Electronics developers and other technology companies in Japan are working to quickly roll out systems that can contribute to ending a recent spate of summertime incidents involving children being left behind in dangerously hot vehicles. Cybernetech, an electronics developer based in Nogata, Fukuoka Prefecture, is in the process of designing a system that can detect when a child has been left behind, as was the case last summer in the nearby city of Nakama, where a 5-year-old boy died of heatstroke after being left alone in a nursery school shuttle bus. The prototype has a built-in sensor that...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society