Soccer: Shimizu sign troublemaking ex-Japan midfielder Inui

Newsfrom Japan

Relegation-threatened J-League first division side Shimizu S-Pulse said Friday they have signed former Japan international Takashi Inui, who was in search of a new team after his bad-boy antics cost him his contract with Cerezo Osaka. The 34-year-old midfielder ended his stint with Cerezo on a sour note, as his contract was terminated on June 9 following a monthlong saga that began with his poor locker room behavior and led to a six-game ban and subsequent failure to show up in training. He had been training with J2 side Fagiano Okayama since. "I'll do the best that I can to contribute to the ...