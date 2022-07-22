KDDI to pay damages to millions of users after network outage

Newsfrom Japan

Mobile service operator KDDI Corp. said Friday it plans to compensate millions of customers affected by a major service disruption that lasted several days earlier this month. The damages will mainly cover "calls-only" customers who use cell phones unable to access mobile data, likely meaning they would mostly be elderly users. For users that do not qualify for damages, KDDI is considering compensating them with an "apology." The provider of the "au" mobile service -- and Japan's second-largest mobile carrier by subscribers -- will officially make public its responses to affected customers dur...