Baseball: Aoyagi pitches Tigers to franchise's 5,500th victory

Koyo Aoyagi allowed a run over six innings to pitch the Hanshin Tigers to a 6-3 Central League win over the DeNA BayStars on Friday, making the franchise Japan's third to reach 5,500 wins. At the Tigers' historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka, Aoyagi (11-1) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out two in the game that was also the 250th victory for fourth-year skipper Akihiro Yano. Two-run home runs by Yusuke Oyama and Teruaki Sato and a two-run double from Aderlin Rodriguez in his CL debut provided all the run support the Tigers would need to come back from a one-run deficit. Hanshi...