50% of Japanese women think work hampers married life: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Around 50 percent of women think work gets in the way of married life, according to a survey of women registered with a Tokyo-based temporary staffing agency, highlighting the difficulties women face in trying to balance work and family in Japan. The women who said they "somewhat think" that work becomes a hindrance to marriage accounted for 37.7 percent, with an additional 10.9 percent saying they "strongly feel so," the survey by b-style holdings Inc.'s research arm said. Conversely, 32.8 percent of women responded that they "do not really think" that work becomes a hindrance to marriage, an...