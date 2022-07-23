Baseball: Ohtani dominates early before stumbling in loss to Braves

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 over six dominant innings before coming undone in the seventh on Friday, giving up a pair of homers and six runs in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. With nine wins before the All-Star break, the two-way superstar was looking to become the first American or National league player with 10 wins and 10 home runs since Hall of Famer Babe Ruth in 1918. Ohtani (9-5) held the World Series champion Braves to a single hit through his first six frames as he stifled their lineup with a dazzling array of pitches. He fanned three straight batters on 11 pitc...