Baseball: Darvish outduels Scherzer on way to 9th win for Padres

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish spearheaded the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday, striking out nine in a lights-out start against the National League East leaders. Darvish (9-4) allowed one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings as he outdueled three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (6-2) at Citi Field. The Japanese right-hander allowed a first-inning single but followed that by retiring 10 straight. He did not surrender a run until Luis Guillorme's two-out RBI double in the seventh. "This time I threw a lot of splitters," Darvish said. "I forgot about earlier results a...