Soccer: Japan women claim 4-1 comeback win over Taiwan at E-1 C'ship

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's women's national team came from behind to beat Taiwan 4-1 on Saturday for their second straight win at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship. Nadeshiko Japan fell behind in the eighth minute through a Su Sin-yun header from a corner at Kashima Stadium, but Remina Chiba glanced in a header from Hikaru Naomoto's corner in the 14th minute before the hosts began to dominate. Captain Naomoto was again the provider as a largely domestic-based Japan side took the lead in the first-half stoppage time, Mami Ueno heading in the midfielder's cross from the left. Kiko Seike's tenacit...