Soccer: Paris Saint-Germain run over Reds in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Paris Saint-Germain improved to 2-0 in the French giants' preseason tour of Japan with a 3-0 win over J-League first-division side Urawa Reds on Saturday. Spain's France Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring a quarter of an hour in at Saitama Stadium, and France international Kylian Mbappe gave the visitors a 2-0 first-half lead. Superstars Lionel Messi of Argentina and Neymar of Brazil each received a huge ovation from the crowd of over 60,000. PSG opened their tour with a 2-1 win over two-time defending J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday and will wrap up against Gamba Osaka at thei...