UDPATE1: Baseball: Akiyama leads way as Carp demolish league-leading Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Shogo Akiyama homered for the second straight night to lead the Hiroshima Carp to a 15-3 thumping of the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows on Saturday. Akiyama, a longtime Pacific League star who signed with Hiroshima this summer after two-plus disappointing seasons in the United States, ignited a six-run first-inning rally with a three-run home run. "The first two runners reached base, so my focus was on getting a run in," Akiyama said. "I'm not yet in peak form, but my teammates and the fans have been so supportive." The 34-year-old, who holds Japan's single-season hits record, doubled ...