Newsfrom Japan

Japanese forward Daichi Hayashi scored a header as Sint-Truiden drew 1-1 at home against Royale Union Saint Gilloise in the Belgian top-flight opener on Saturday. Hayashi nodded home in the 22nd minute following a right-wing cross from compatriot Daiki Hashioka for Sint-Truiden, who also had Japan keeper Daniel Schmidt and former Borussia Dortmund star Shinji Kagawa starting. Simon Adingra scored a superb solo goal off the right-hand post in the 71st minute as the visitors salvaged a draw.