FOCUS: Japan firm seeks halal approval for non-alcohol udon soup stock

Newsfrom Japan

From mirin to soy sauce, alcohol is an integral part of Japanese stocks, sauces and other products used to prepare dishes such as soba noodles or nikujaga meat and potato stew. But that alcoholic component excludes many beyond Japan's shores from trying its cuisine, not least the world's estimated nearly 2 billion Muslims. Now, in a bid to make local specialty Sanuki udon available to more people, Kamada Soy Sauce Inc. in the country's western prefecture of Kagawa is preparing to apply for halal approval for a non-alcohol version of the noodle dish's stock. The idea came from 28-year-old Arum ...