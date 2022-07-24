Soccer: Japan unable to turn possession into goals in draw with China

Newsfrom Japan

Japan were held to a goalless draw with China after failing to capitalize on the lion's share of possession in their East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship clash on Sunday. Hajime Moriyasu's team of domestically based players had the run of play throughout the contest at Toyota Stadium but were toothless in front of goal. The hosts did little to trouble China keeper Han Jiaqi before the break despite spending most of the opening half camped around the opposing box. Mao Hosoya spurned a chance for Japan early in the second half, blazing over the crossbar from close range. The Kashiwa R...